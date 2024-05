Najezda milijardi cvrčaka: Ono što se trenutno događa u SAD-u djeluje filmski

The CICADA INVASION OF 2024 has begun! Check out these trees in Western Springs, Illinois! Residents here tell me the 17 year cicadas emerged practically overnight. Now there are millions covering grass and trees in the area. They are harmless and fun to watch. It will be interesting to see what it’s like here when they start flying around! Have you seen any #cicadas yet?! #cicada #bugs #insects #viral

