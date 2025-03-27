Ubijen Putinov komandant? FOTO

Kijev indipendent prenosi da je to objavio Generalštab ukrajinske vojske.

“U napadu je ubijen komandant Prvog bataljona Devetog motorizovanog puka”, navedeno je u saopštenju.

Ukraine destroyed the command base of the 9th motorised rifle regiment of the 18th motorised rifle division, in the area of Viktorovka – Uspenovka, Kursk region, Russia. Among the troops killed was the Russian commander of the 1st battalion of the 9th motorised rifle regiment. pic.twitter.com/KLfmkuCsE5

Ukrajinski sajt navodi da nije u stanju da potrvdi ove tvrdnje.

Podsjeća se da su trupe pod komandom Kijev izvele upad u Kursku oblast 6. avgusta prošle godine i zauzele oko 1.300 kvadratnih kilometara ruske teritorije.

⚡️The defense forces destroyed the command and observation post of the 9th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 18th Motorized Rifle Division in the Viktorovka-Uspeniivka area on the territory of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of… pic.twitter.com/51K0hUMo9g

— BLYSKAVKA (@blyskavka_ua) March 26, 2025