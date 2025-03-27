Svijet

Ubijen Putinov komandant? FOTO

Objavljeno prije 1 sat

Ukrajinske trupe su uništile ruski komandni i osmatrački položaj na području između Viktorovke i Uspenovke u ruskoj pograničnoj Kurskoj oblasti.

Kijev indipendent prenosi da je to objavio Generalštab ukrajinske vojske.

“U napadu je ubijen komandant Prvog bataljona Devetog motorizovanog puka”, navedeno je u saopštenju.

Ukrajinski sajt navodi da nije u stanju da potrvdi ove tvrdnje.

Podsjeća se da su trupe pod komandom Kijev izvele upad u Kursku oblast 6. avgusta prošle godine i zauzele oko 1.300 kvadratnih kilometara ruske teritorije.

Navodi se da se borbe nastavljaju u toj oblasti uprkos tome što je Ukrajina u međuvremenu izgubila barem oko polovine te teritorije.


