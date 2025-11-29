Posljedica “spoljneg uticaja”? Eksplozije u Crnom moru, kod turske obale – na udaru ruski tankeri FOTO

Radi se o brodovima Kairos i Virat, koji su deo tzv. “sene” flote koju Moskva koristi kako bi nastavila izvoz nafte uprkos strogoj međunarodnoj blokadi.

Prema informacijama Bloomberga, tanker Kairos, dug 900 stopa i klase Suezmax, počeo je da propušta vodu nakon eksplozije kod sjevernog ulaza u Bosfor. Istovremeno, turske vlasti potvrdile su drugi incident sa tankerom Virat, koji je viđen kako dimi kod turske obale Crnog mora.

Two oil tankers, the M/T KAIROS and M/T VIRAT, alleged to be part of the “Russian Shadow Fleet” exploded and caught fire earlier today in the Southern Black Sea, shortly after crossing north through the Bosphorus Strait in Turkey. The tankers, which were enroute to the Russian… pic.twitter.com/WuZVhJcPLC

Turska Direkcija za pomorska pitanja opisala je događaje kao posljedicu “spoljnog uticaja”, a za oba broda pokrenuta je opsežna spasilačka operacija. Sa broda Kairos evakuisano je 25 članova posade zbog straha da bi brod mogao da potone.

A second oil tanker has gone up in flames in the Black Sea. Both ships have been identified as the M/T Kairos and M/T Virat. The destination of both oilers is the Russian port of Novorossiysk.

Shortly after crossing the Bosporus north of Istanbul they were struck by USVs. Both… pic.twitter.com/aN22d7KI7y

