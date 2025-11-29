Svijet

Posljedica “spoljneg uticaja”? Eksplozije u Crnom moru, kod turske obale – na udaru ruski tankeri FOTO

7.8K  
Objavljeno prije 29 minuta

Dva tankera koja prevoze rusku naftu, a podvrgnuta su teškim međunarodnim sankcijama, oštećena su u gotovo istovremenim eksplozijama kod turske obale u Crnom moru, prenosi Bloomberg.

Radi se o brodovima Kairos i Virat, koji su deo tzv. “sene” flote koju Moskva koristi kako bi nastavila izvoz nafte uprkos strogoj međunarodnoj blokadi.

Prema informacijama Bloomberga, tanker Kairos, dug 900 stopa i klase Suezmax, počeo je da propušta vodu nakon eksplozije kod sjevernog ulaza u Bosfor. Istovremeno, turske vlasti potvrdile su drugi incident sa tankerom Virat, koji je viđen kako dimi kod turske obale Crnog mora.

Turska Direkcija za pomorska pitanja opisala je događaje kao posljedicu “spoljnog uticaja”, a za oba broda pokrenuta je opsežna spasilačka operacija. Sa broda Kairos evakuisano je 25 članova posade zbog straha da bi brod mogao da potone.

Oba broda su u trenutku incidenta bila prazna. Kairos, na koji su uvedene sankcije Velike Britanije i Evropske unije, vraćao se u Novorosijsk nakon isporuke Urals sirove nafte u Paradip, u Indiji. Brod plovi pod zastavom Gambije.


Teme:, , ,

Facebook komentari

Izneseni komentari su privatna mišljenja autora i ne odražavaju stavove redakcije portala Haber.ba. Molimo autore komentara da se suzdrže od vrijeđanja, psovanja i vulgarnog izražavanja. Portal Haber.ba zadržava pravo da obriše komentar bez prethodne najave i objašnjenja - Više o Uslovima korištenja...
Na vrh