Ova biljka, koju mnogi imaju u kući, otrovna je i opasna za ljubimce

View this post on Instagram

There are two variegated Monstera forms we’re aware of, both cultivars. One is ‘Albo-Variegata,’ which has white paint-like splotches on the leaves, sometimes with half or wholly white leaves. The other is ‘Thai Constellation,’ (above) which typically displays a creamy-yellow variegation with much smaller splotches or dots on the leaves. ○ What’s your favorite variegated plant? Share with us in the comments! ○ #plants #plantsplantsplants #plantsmakepeoplehappy #plantsofinstagram #plantstagram #plantstyling #plantspiritmedicine #plantshelfie #plantstrong #plant #plantbased #plantpower #plantlife #plantlover #plantlove #plantaddict #plantlovers #monstera #monsteramonday #monsteradeliciosa #monsteravariegata #monsterathaiconstellation #monsteradeliciosavariegata #monsteraleaf