Mama četvero djece umrla nakon porođaja, a potom spasila 12 ljudi

This week's Year of Hello Bello Bundles goes to Jesse Thorson, father to baby boy, Teddy (in addition to 3 other kiddos), from Medford, Oregon. Four days after his wife, Kathleen, gave birth she suffered a devastating intracerebral hemorrhage and after several surgeries, it was clear she wouldn’t survive. Before she passed earlier this month, Kathleen said she wanted to save as many lives as possible and donated an almost unheard of 12 organs, including her heart and lungs. Jesse – our thoughts are with your family during this unimaginably difficult time. Sending peace and love your way. @thethorsons @hellobello