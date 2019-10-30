Pjevačici brutalno ubili brata i ostavili ga na putu: Porodica očajna

Njen brat od strica, Džon Federik (35) ubijen je 26. oktobra na Floridi. Vozač je pobjegao sa lica mjesta i policija je još uvijek u potrazi za njim.
“Ovo je kao noćna mora iz koje se nikad nećemo probuditi… S najtežim bolom u srcu kažem zbogom mom pelijepom rođaku Džonu Boju. U subotu, 26. oktobra u 3 ujutro, oduzet je njegov život, na Floridi, u Fort Loderdejlu. Moja porodica prolazi kroz agoniju sa spoznajom da ga je neko udario u glavu i samo ga ostavio tamo da umre”, napisala je Nikol.
“Moj divni brate, mnogo te volim. Ovaj svijet je bio bolje mjesto dok si ti bio dio njega. Nikada te nećemo zaboraviti i nosićemo te sa sobom zauvijek”.
“Ko god da je ovo učinio, molim ga da ima dostojanstva i snage da se prijavi”, apelovala je pjevačica.
Porodica nudi i novčanu nagradu kako bi došla do informacija o nesreći, prenosi “Kurir“.
It’s like a nightmare, that we will never be able to wake from…It is with the heaviest of hearts that I say goodbye to my beautiful cousin, John Boy. This past Saturday October the 26th at 3am, his life was taken by a hit and run in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Though I must take comfort in knowing that he is at peace with our Lord, I also know the agony our family is going through, knowing someone hit him head on and just left him there to die. My sweet cousin, I love you so much. This world was a better place with you and your kind, creative heart in it. We will never forget you and will carry you with us forever. My family and I are pleading for any information which could help support the investigation into the tragic death of this incredible man. I ask that whoever did this, has the dignity and strength to come forward. Our God is a loving and forgiving God, but I pray for justice for John Boy and closure for my family. #JusticeForJohnBoy