HIBRIDNI RAT Presječen optički kabal koji povezuje Njemačku i Finsku, sumnja se na diverziju.Berlin i Helsinki izrazili ‘duboku zabrinutost’

Finska i njemačka vlada rekle su u ponedjeljak da je istraga u tijeku zbog prerezanog optičkog komunikacijskog kabla koji prolazi dnom Baltičkog mora i povezuje dvije zemlje te su navele zabrinutost za ključnu infrastrukturu.

This picture taken on October 12, 2015 shows the C-Lion1 submarine telecommunications cable being laid to the bottom Baltic Sea from the military base island Santahamina in Helsinki, Finland. Germany and Finland said November 18, 2024 they were "deeply concerned" that an undersea telecommunications cable linking the countries had been severed and opened a probe, at a time of high tensions with Russia. "Our European security is not only under threat from Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, but also from hybrid warfare by malicious actors," the countries' foreign ministers said in a joint statement.