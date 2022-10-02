BiH

Visoki predstavnik Šmit pružio punu podršku CIK-u

Objavljeno prije 2 sata

On je informiran o toku današnjeg izbornog dana.

 Christian Schmidt - depo.ba

Visoki predstavnik u BiH Kristijan Šmit (Christian Schmidt) sastao se sa članovima Centralne izborne komisije BiH te je informiran o toku današnjeg izbornog dana.

– Visoki predstavnik Šmit je izrazio punu podršku CIK-u i drugim tijelima zaduženim da osiguraju sigurnost i integritet izbornog procesa – navedeno je na Twitteru OHR-a.


