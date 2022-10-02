Visoki predstavnik Šmit pružio punu podršku CIK-u

Visoki predstavnik u BiH Kristijan Šmit (Christian Schmidt) sastao se sa članovima Centralne izborne komisije BiH te je informiran o toku današnjeg izbornog dana.

– Visoki predstavnik Šmit je izrazio punu podršku CIK-u i drugim tijelima zaduženim da osiguraju sigurnost i integritet izbornog procesa – navedeno je na Twitteru OHR-a.

High Representative Christian Schmidt met with members of the BiH Central Election Commission where he was briefed on the progress of #Election Day. HR Schmidt expressed full support to CEC and other relevant bodies in ensuring the safety and integrity of the election process. pic.twitter.com/ivbEmgTKYk

