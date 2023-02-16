Fudbal

Barcelona i Mančester junajted odigrali odličnu utakmicu, viđena četiri gola

U ovom terminu su odigrane utakmice: Barcelona – Mančester junajted, Ajaks – Union Berlin, Salzburg – Roma i Šahtar – Ren

U uzbudljivoj utakmici na Kamp Nou između Barcelone i Mančester junajteda nije bilo pobjednika, ali su viđena četiri gola. Završilo je rezultatom 2:2.


