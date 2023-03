Serija koje se svi sjećamo: Priča o epizodi Teletabisa čije je emitovanje bilo zabranjeno

Teletubbies episode ‘The Lion & The Bear’ (1997) was banned in 1999 after being considered too scary for its target audience (children aged 1-4). Parents made numerous complaints about the age-inaccurate music, scary voices, dark tone, dialogue as well as the ending chase scene. pic.twitter.com/U6KxHEdkfW

— Horror4Kids (@horror4kids) February 23, 2023