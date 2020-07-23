Gledateljica joj spasila život: Poznata voditeljica u programu uživo saznala da pati od smrtonosne bolesti

– Izgleda da imam rak. Želim da se zahvalim divnoj gledateljki “VFLA” koja mi je na to ukazala. Sutra prestajem sa radom, ali se vidimo uskoro – glasila je objava poznate novinarke.
Prajs, koja radi u “Tampa Bay”-u, u postu na svom Instagram profilu otkrila je kako će se u ponedjeljak operisati uprkos trenutnim “dijagnostičkim kašnjenima” korona virusa.
“8 On Your Side” isn’t just a catchphrase at @wfla. It’s our cornerstone. But the roles recently reversed when I found a viewer on MY side, and I couldn’t be more grateful. As a journalist, it’s been full throttle since the pandemic began. Never-ending shifts in a never-ending news cycle. Adjusting to remote workflows and in my case, taking on a new investigative role. We were covering the most important health story in a century, but my own health was the farthest thing from my mind. Until a viewer emailed me last month. She saw a lump on my neck. Said it reminded her of her own. Hers was cancer. Turns out, mine is too. COVID created some diagnostic delays but I’ll finally be undergoing surgery this Monday to remove the tumor, my thyroid, and a couple of the nearby lymph nodes. Doctor says it’s spreading, but not too much, and we’re hopeful this will be my first and last procedure. Had I never received that email, I never would have called my doctor. The cancer would have continued to spread. It’s a scary and humbling thought. I will forever be thankful to the woman who went out of her way to email me, a total stranger. She had zero obligation to, but she did anyway. Talk about being on your side, huh? The world is a tough place these days. Don’t forget to take care of yourself. Take care of each other. Love y’all and see you soon. VP 💕
Tumor, njena štišna žlezda i limfni čvorovi biće uklonjeni tokom operacionog zahvata.
– Doktor kaže da se širi, ali ne previše, i nadamo se da će ovo biti moj prvi i posljednji operacioni zahvat – napisala je uz fotografiju na kojoj je pokazala na vidljivu kvržicu na vratu.
U E-mail poruci koja ju je “natjerala” da traži liječenje glasilo je:
– Zdravo, upravo sam vidjela vaše vijesti. Ono što me je zabrinulo je kvržica na vašem vratu. Provjerite štitnu žlijezdu. Pobrinite se za sebe – glasilo je.
Viktorija je primijetila E-poštu poslije jedne od njenih emisija.
– Da nikada nisam primila taj E-mail ne bih ni zvala svog ljekara. Zauvijek ću biti zahvalna ženi koja mi je poslala ovu poruku. Kao potpunom strancu, imala je nultu obavezu da to učini, ali svejedno je to učinila – izjavila je novinarka, prenosi “Srbija Danas“.