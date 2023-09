Šta se zna o virusu koji može ubiti tri od četiri zaražene osobe?

Zdravstveni dužnosnici u Indiji zatvorili su škole, urede i javni prijevoz te testiraju stotine ljudi u pokušaju da prate i obuzdaju izbijanje virusa nipah koji je do sada usmrtio dvije osobe.

In this photograph taken on September 12, 2023, health workers wearing protective gear shift the body of a person who died of a Nipah virus infection at a private hospital in Kozikode, in India's Kerala state. India has curbed public gatherings and shut some schools in the southern state of Kerala after two people died of Nipah, a virus from bats or pigs that causes deadly fever, officials said on September 14. (Photo by AFP)