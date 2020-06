Priprema se veoma jednostavno, potrebna su vam samo 2 sastojka: Hladno cijeđena kafa je novi hit

View this post on Instagram

I bet you've never had a cold brew like this! For the past couple weekends, @caffepanna has been dishing out these beauties for pickup! ☕️ Cold Brew Coffee 🥛 Splash of cream (Panna Elena 😍) ☕️ Coffee Infused Panna (whipped cream) 🍦 Sweet Cream Ice Cream 🍪 Oreo Brittle 🍫 Dark Chocolate Fudge They served this one a couple weeks ago, and the one for this weekend looks even better! #icecreamaddict #caffepanna #ICAcaffepanna