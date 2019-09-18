Bebe i djeca

Iako je imala svega 52 kilograma i nekoliko pobačaja, uspješno je rodila četvorke

Objavljeno prije 13 sekundi

Nakon nekoliko pobačaja, ova mama skoro da se pomirila sa činjenicom da teško da će ikada ostvariti najveću želju i zatrudniti, a onda se desilo potpuno čudo.

 Majka četiri bebe - Instagram

Lindzi Hej proslavila se na Instagramu nakon što je počela da dijeli sa pratiocima detalje svoje neočekivane trudnoće.

Visoka svega 157 centimetara i teška 52 kilograma, Lindzi je pred kraj trudnoće, kaže i sama, izgledala komično.

Iako su na početku trudnoće doktori izražavali zabrinutost zbog njene krhke građe i vjerujući da njeno tijelo neće podnijeti četvorke, predlagali su joj da redukuje određeni broj embriona, Lindzi na to nije pristala, piše “Blic“.

Tako su u 30. sedmici trudnoće na svijet stigli Kajden, Medison, Lukas i Grejson. Svi su morali da ostanu 45 dana na intenzivnoj njezi, ali sada oni rastu kao iz vode i potpuno su zdravi.

Kako se snalazi sa petoro djece? Kako kaže, odlično.

“Rijaliti emisije i serije to prikazuju dramatičnijim nego što jeste. Da, jesam dosta u pokretu i stalno je neka akcija, ali zaista nije toliko dramatično niti neizdrživo”, kaže Lindzi.


Teme:, , ,

