Iako je imala svega 52 kilograma i nekoliko pobačaja, uspješno je rodila četvorke

Lindzi Hej proslavila se na Instagramu nakon što je počela da dijeli sa pratiocima detalje svoje neočekivane trudnoće.
Visoka svega 157 centimetara i teška 52 kilograma, Lindzi je pred kraj trudnoće, kaže i sama, izgledala komično.
Iako su na početku trudnoće doktori izražavali zabrinutost zbog njene krhke građe i vjerujući da njeno tijelo neće podnijeti četvorke, predlagali su joj da redukuje određeni broj embriona, Lindzi na to nije pristala, piše “Blic“.
Since we can all appreciate a good in & out, here’s my all time favorite then & now. I can still remember feeling so euphoric the first time I held them like this. I was laughing so hard I was actually crying. One of my most joyful moments — shoutout to the nicu nurses who made it happen with all of those wires and tubes. Now it’s nearly impossible to fit them between my arms but you better believe I’ll be somehow recreating this when they’re 18. So proud of how far they’ve come and where they are going. It just keeps getting better and better. 💛 Guess who is who in each pic!
Tako su u 30. sedmici trudnoće na svijet stigli Kajden, Medison, Lukas i Grejson. Svi su morali da ostanu 45 dana na intenzivnoj njezi, ali sada oni rastu kao iz vode i potpuno su zdravi.
Happy December! The outtakes are too good not to share – swipe to see one of my favorites. #mood 😂 As a reminder our pretty @kingofchristmas tree is on sale with my code. We have the 7.5 King Flocked! — I have it linked in my bio for you and Carson and I filmed a pretty impressive ribbon tutorial that I saved to my Christmas highlights. 🙈 About to have my second cup of coffee for the day and watch Elf with the fam while we wait for the snow. Hope everyone enjoys their day. ❤️ #sponsored #kingofchristmas #quadruplets
Kako se snalazi sa petoro djece? Kako kaže, odlično.
Sometimes this whole multiples thing makes me feel like freaking superwoman. Other times I’m totally winging it. Survival mode at its finest amiright? Tag another hot mess mama in the comments below. I’m buying one of you Starbucks tomorrow – solidarity sistas ✊🏼😂💕 #hotmessexpress #tiredasamother #multiples #higherordermultiples #quadruplets #bedtime #breastfeedingmom #chaoscoordinator
“Rijaliti emisije i serije to prikazuju dramatičnijim nego što jeste. Da, jesam dosta u pokretu i stalno je neka akcija, ali zaista nije toliko dramatično niti neizdrživo”, kaže Lindzi.