Iako je imala svega 52 kilograma i nekoliko pobačaja, uspješno je rodila četvorke

Since we can all appreciate a good in & out, here’s my all time favorite then & now. I can still remember feeling so euphoric the first time I held them like this. I was laughing so hard I was actually crying. One of my most joyful moments — shoutout to the nicu nurses who made it happen with all of those wires and tubes. Now it’s nearly impossible to fit them between my arms but you better believe I’ll be somehow recreating this when they’re 18. So proud of how far they’ve come and where they are going. It just keeps getting better and better. 💛 Guess who is who in each pic!