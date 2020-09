Ljekari tražili od majke da abortira zbog deformiteta bebe: Nije ih poslušala

View this post on Instagram

July is Cleft and Craniofacial awareness month. For me it is a reminder of how STRONG my son is and how far he’s come. What does it mean to you? Whether you are just getting a cleft diagnosis or if you’re further ahead in your journey than we are I want to hear from you! “Beyond the face, there is a heart” #cleftstrong #cleftproud #cleftcutie #brody