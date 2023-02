Bajden kritikovao kineski mirovni plan, srušio i snove Zelenskog: “To mu sada ne treba”

“No, he doesn't need F-16s now."

As Pres. Zelenskyy requests F-16s in conflict with Russia, Pres. Biden tells @DavidMuir the U.S. is sending Ukraine what "our seasoned military thinks he needs now."

— ABC News (@ABC) February 24, 2023