Potres magnitude 5 stupnjeva po Richteru pogodio Rusiju, zatreslo u regiji nedaleko od Bajkalskog jezera

Objavljeno prije 55 minuta

Potres magnitude 5 stupnjeva po Richteru pogodio je danas Irkutsku regiju u Rusiji, nedaleko od Bajkalskog jezera, objavilo je rusko Ministarstvo za izvanredne situacije.

EMSC je izvijestio da je magnituda potresa bila 4,9 stupnjeva, prenosi TASS.

Potres se dogodio na 33 kilometra zapadno od sela Posolskoje, prenosi SD.


