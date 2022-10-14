Potres magnitude 5 stupnjeva po Richteru pogodio Rusiju, zatreslo u regiji nedaleko od Bajkalskog jezera

#Earthquake (#землетрясение) possibly felt 31 sec ago in #RussianFederation. Felt it? Tell us via:
⚠ Automatic crowdsourced detection, not seismically verified yet. More info soon! pic.twitter.com/AR3NCsW82I
October 14, 2022
EMSC je izvijestio da je magnituda potresa bila 4,9 stupnjeva, prenosi TASS.
Potres se dogodio na 33 kilometra zapadno od sela Posolskoje, prenosi SD.
⚡️⚡️ Breaking:
Video of earthquakes on Lake Baikal, Siberia – #Russia, north of Mongolia border
This morning residents of the Irkutsk region felt a strong #earthquake
The tremors were felt by residents of the Irkutsk region and Buryatia. No Severe damage
Local media report pic.twitter.com/TylrG4xegq
October 14, 2022