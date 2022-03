DOLIVAJU ULJE NA VATRU U UKRAJINI: Rusija gubi stpljenje zbog mješanja ZAPADA! Poslali BRUTALNU poruku Evropi

#Lukashevich: The USA 🇺🇸 and other Western countries continue to add fuel to the fire 🔥 by increasing military 💣 supplies to 🇺🇦 Ukraine. Washington is especially zealous in this – US recently announced another package of such assistance for 800 million USD pic.twitter.com/7M2VVwrJfj

— Russian Mission OSCE (@RF_OSCE) March 27, 2022