Šta znači slovo “Z” na ruskim vozilima u Ukrajini?

Good catch from @BVasylchenko. Most of the "Z" markings seen thus far have been inside a square, but this Ural truck with a Msta-B howitzer has one inside a triangle. Possibly indicating different task forces within a larger formation or echelon. This is in Valuyki. https://t.co/cDAO4lEY7D pic.twitter.com/rJxxRul7GY

— Rob Lee (@RALee85) February 22, 2022