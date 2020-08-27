Uragan hara SAD-om, pola miliona ljudi bez struje. Troje ljudi poginulo

Tokom posljednjih nekoliko sati uragan je oslabio na kategoriju 2. Mnoge zgrade su oštećene, jedan gradić je potpuno poplavljen, a stotine tisuća ljudi su bez struje.
Moments ago in Lake Charles, LA … 😳 #HurricaneLaura pic.twitter.com/ft7Db6C2l3
— Brennan Prill ⚡︎ (@WxBrenn) August 27, 2020
10:30pm UPDATE from the 4th floor of our hotel in Lake Charles! Really now seeing a ramp up in the winds. @StephanieAbrams is LIVE on @weatherchannel down on ground level! #HurricaneLaura #LakeCharles #Louisiana pic.twitter.com/cUc9NhX1lO
— Chris Bruin (@TWCChrisBruin) August 27, 2020