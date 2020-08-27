Svijet

Uragan hara SAD-om, pola miliona ljudi bez struje. Troje ljudi poginulo

Uragan Laura, koji je u samo jednom danu prerastao iz kategorije 1 u kategoriju 4 na skali od 5, udario je u obalu SAD-a. Meteorolozi su ga opisali kao “krajnje opasnog”. Na udaru su Louisiana i Teksas.

Tokom posljednjih nekoliko sati uragan je oslabio na kategoriju 2. Mnoge zgrade su oštećene, jedan gradić je potpuno poplavljen, a stotine tisuća ljudi su bez struje.


