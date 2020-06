Preminuo još jedan ljekar iz Wuhana koji je upozoravao na pojavu koronavirusa

Kineski ljekar Hu Weifeng koji je zajedno s pokojnim Li Wenliangom krajem prošle godine u Wuhanu upozoravao na pojavu novog koronavirusa, preminuo je nakon teške borbe sa zaraznom infekcijom.

Staff members line up at attention as they prepare to spray disinfectant at Wuhan Railway Station in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on March 24, 2020. - China announced on March 24 that a lockdown would be lifted on more than 50 million people in central Hubei province where the COVID-19 coronavirus first emerged late last year. (Photo by STR / AFP) / China OUT (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)