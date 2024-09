Usred Sahare stvorilo se jezero

Jedinstveni događaj padavina trenutno se odvija širom pustinje Sahare, jednog od najsušnijih mjesta na Zemlji.

Residents in the small Saharan desert town of Ain Sefra in northwestern Algeria were stunned to see the huge lake appear in the usually dry desert in a rare natural phenomenon – following very heavy rain. The Sahara, which is the DRIEST place on Earth, usually gets little to no rain but in a rare, once in a DECADE event, it has received 500 per cent of its normal monthly rainfall this month. Karim Bouchetata took the unusual photo of a rainbow in the desert yesterday (Mon) after heading to the new oasis to swim with friends. Karim Bouchetata said: "It was a small pond and it was about to dry up because of the drought, so we were stunned to see a lake appear in the middle of the sand dunes in the summer. It's wonderful suddenly having a beach on our doorstep and we've all been going swimming. We're trying to make the most of it before it disappears again." Ain Sefra - known as "The Gateway to the Desert" - is around 1000 metres above sea level and surrounded by the Atlas Mountains. The Sahara Desert covers most of Northern Africa and it has gone through shifts in temperature and moisture over the past few hundred thousand years. Although the Sahara is very dry today, it is expected to become green again in about 15000 years.