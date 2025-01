Jedini evropski lider na Trumpovoj inaguraciji

Premijerka Italije Giorgia Meloni jedini je evropski lider koji prisustvuje današnjoj inauguraciji novog američkog predsjednika Donalda Trumpa.

President of Argentina Javier Milei, former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy and Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni arrive to the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS