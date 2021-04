Intervju Elizabet Olsen u emisiji “Keeping Secrets”, govorila o snimanju filma u Srbiji: “Oni nemaju ništa svoje, ta država postoji tek 13 godina”

just found out she plays a character from novi pazar which was founded in 1461, literally before america was even discovered (+ there are many historical landmarks in the area, oldest church dating back to 9th century), her ignorance is without limits pic.twitter.com/OBGX0Hugvy

— 𝒦ꒌ🇷🇸 (@kat_princesaa) April 4, 2021