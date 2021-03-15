Prvi put dvije žene takmiče se za najbolju rediteljicu

Po šest nominacija su dobili filmovi “The Father”, “Judas and the Black Messiah”, “Minari”, “Nomadland”, “Sound of Metal” i “The Trial of the Chicago 7”.

U igri za Oscara za najbolji film također su ušli “The Father”, “Judas and the Black Messiah”, “Minari” – drama na korejskom jeziku, “Nomadland”, “Promising Young Woman”, Sound and Metal” i “Trial of the Chicago 7”.

Bosansko-hercegovački film “Quo Vadis, Aida?” Jasmile Žbanić o tragediji Srebrenice osvojio je nominaciju za prestižnu filmsku nagradu u kategoriji najboljeg stranog igranog filma. Dosad je već osvojio niz priznanja, od čega na venecijanskom festivalu čak tri, prenosi “Hina”.

U kategoriji za najboljeg redatelja nominirane su i dvije žene, Chloe Zhao rođena u Kini za film “Nomadland” u produkciji Searcglight Pictures o ljudima koji žive u kombijima i kamperima, i britanska redateljica za “”Promising Young Woman”.

Do sada je Oscara za režiju primila tek jedna žena, redateljica Kathryn Bigelow za film “The Hurt Locker” (Narednik James).

Svečanost dodjele Oscara održat će se 25. aprila.



Evo liste nominiranih u najvažnijim kategorijama:

NAJBOLJI FILM

Nomadland

Minari

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

The Father

NAJBOLJI REDATELJ

Chloe Zhao (Nomadland)

David Fincher (Mank)

Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round)

Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)

Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)

NAJBOLJI GLUMAC

Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)

Anthony Hopkins (The Father)

Gary Oldman (Mank)

Steven Yeun (Minari)

NAJBOLJA GLUMICA

Frances McDormand (Nomadland)

Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)

Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)

Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday)

NAJBOLJI SPOREDNI GLUMAC

Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami)

Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Paul Raci (Sound of Metal)

Lakeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah)

NAJBOLJA SPOREDNA GLUMICA

Olivia Colman (The Father)

Youn Yuh-jung (Minari)

Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

Amanda Seyfried (Mank)

Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)

NAJBOLJI ADAPTIRANI SCENARIJ

Borat (Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Nina Pedrad, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Swimer)

Nomadland (Chloé Zhao)

One Night in Miami (Kemp Powers)

The Father (Christopher Hampton & Florian Zeller)

The White Tiger (Ramin Bahrani)



NAJBOLJI ORIGINALNI SCENARIJ

Promising Young Woman (Emerald Fennell)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Aaron Sorkin)

Minari (Lee Isaac Chung)

Sound of Metal (Derek Cianfrance, Abraham Marder & Darius Marder)

Judas and the Black Messiah (Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas & Kenny Lucas)

NAJBOLJI DOKUMENTARNI FILM

Crip Camp

Time

Collective

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

NAJBOLJI STRANI FILM

Another Round (Danska)

Collective (Rumunjska)

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosna i Hercegovina)

Better Days (Hong Kong)

The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunis)

NAJBOLJI ANIMIRANI FILM

“Onward”

“Over the Moon”

“Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”

“Soul”

“Wolfwalkers”

NAJBOLJA ORIGINALNA PJESMA

“Husavik (My Hometown),” “Eurovision Song Contest”

“Fight for You” – “Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Hear My Voice” – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

“Io Si (Seen)” -“The Life Ahead”

“Speak Now” – “One Night in Miami”

