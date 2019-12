GABRIJELA IMA PETORO DJECE I USPJELA JE DA SMRŠA 30 KG! Nije prestala da jede omiljenu hranu – HLJEB I TJESTENINU!

View this post on Instagram

Everything changed when I realised that the very fact that I couldn't move my body easily, was the very reason I needed to do it. . I literally walked till I could run. I I did one lap till I could do two. I did half reps till I could do full ones. . Every kilo of fat that I've lost & every kilo of muscle that I've gained, is nothing compared to the self-doubts that I have lost & the life that I've gained. I FEEL them both, I see them both. They go hand in hand. . Why am I so passionate about this, About pushing you to cheer for yourself & honour your best efforts: I only ever did my best effort it was always, ALWAYS good enough. & I want EVERY part of this feeling for you. . . . . #bbgmumof5 #lovingyourselfstrong #bbgmums #bbgmoms #bbgprogress #bbg2019 #bbgstronger #bbgcommunity #fitmums #fitspo #mumsthatrun #motherrunner #goaldigger #postyourproud #kaylaitsines #bbg #bbgtransformation #gabrielleandangela #fitlife #fitfam