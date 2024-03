Đokovićeve naočale: Prave se mjesecima i od posebnog su materijala

Novak Đoković se pojavio na NBA meču Denvera i Lakersa (124:114) u Los Angelesu sa posebnim naočalama koje su svi primjetili.

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 2: Novak Djokovic looks on during the game between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers on March 2, 2024 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images/AFP (Photo by ANDREW D. BERNSTEIN / NBAE / Getty Images / Getty Images via AFP)