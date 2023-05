Robot pao nakon što je radio 20 sati bez pauze

Robot “Digit” je tokom 20 sati koliko je jurio demonstrirao svoje umijeće, ali je na kraju poklekao i pao, javlja portal Unilad.com.

With a 99% success rate over about 20 hours of live demos, Digit still took a couple of falls at ProMat.

We have no proof, but we think our sales team orchestrated it so they could talk about Digits quick-change limbs and durability. #ConspiracyTheories pic.twitter.com/aqC5rhvBTj

— Agility Robotics (@agilityrobotics) April 6, 2023