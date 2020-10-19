Govorili su joj da je ružna, ona je potrošila preko 100 hiljada eura na operacije i sada izgleda ovako

View this post on Instagram

Tomorrow I will be in @closeronline magazine talking about why I started with surgery, internet trolls and what social media can do to you mentally this was the first time I’ve been so open and honest about everything and my struggles in the past as it was a very emotional subject for me to speak about, it took me lot of courage to go into details, bring up bad memories but I did this to help other girls so they don’t put themselves to the extremes I did and end up been how I was back then because I wouldn’t want any girl to end up how I was the thought breaks my heart Always remember social media isn’t real life, beauty may be nice on the outside but what’s more beautiful is whats inside what’s important! I can honestly say it’s took me 4 years to finally to be able to say I’m happy with how I look and I am happy and I never thought I’d see the day I said this! Thank you to my friends and family I don’t know what I’d do without you! And bigger thank you to @comfortzonesurgeryofficial For also helping me your like family to me now love you guys ❤️