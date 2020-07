Mama i kći zbog neobične alergije ne mogu izaći na sunce bez reakcije

View this post on Instagram

Any chance I get to spread some awareness I generally try too. Not usually at the expense of my own daughter but she’ll be fine. Most people are unaware that sun allergies even exist. I have a rare form of sun allergy called EPP or more commonly referred to as the vampire disease, though it’s generally the most common form of sun allergy it’s rare to have at all. River inherited my sun allergy or photosensitivity just a little differently. She needs some form of catalyst to have a reaction like sun screen or lotions where I am just riddled with physical pain and a sense of my skin on fire while being exposed to UV rays. Today River put on a lotion she’s worn a million times but was immediately exposed to UV rays and the following ensued. I want to reassure everyone she is alright but this is by far the worst reaction she’s ever had. We are always very careful but accidents do happen like today. An anti inflammatory, Benadryl and no sun exposure for a few days and she’ll be as good as new. #szafranskiquadruplets #river #sunallergy #awareness #daughter