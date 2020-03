Prvo su ga usvojili, a onda ga nakon 7 godina ostavili u bolnici i nikada se nisu vratili

View this post on Instagram

ADOPTED TODAY!!! I was chosen, I was wanted, I was cherished, I grew in his heart, I was the missing piece and I’m loved today despite of my short coming. “Little souls find their way to you, whether their from your womb or someone elses.” I found my little/big soul today! 😍🥰 ❤️. Photographer by @zcolet #fosterdads #fosterdad #hopetoadopt #foreverlove #foreverhome #adopt #adoptionrocks #adoptionday #adoptionawarenessmonth #adoptions #adoptionstories #adoptioncommunity #adoptionannouncement #adoptionsaveslives #adoptionawareness #adoptionisbeautiful #adoptionisanoption #adoptme #adopted #adopting #adoptivemom #adoptivefamily #adoptivefamilies