Zatrudnjela s 14 godina pa je izbacili iz škole. Sada je diplomirala

When I found out I was pregnant with you at 14, I promised I would work non stop to give you the best childhood I could.

7/8 education systems later, countless jobs and everything life could possibly throw at us.

Today I graduated at 21 with my 6 year old by my side. 👩‍🎓 👩‍👧💛💫 pic.twitter.com/n7SqP2QEv4

— Rachael Campey (@RachaelCampey) December 4, 2019