Dobila je ime po jogurtu: Branko Đurić- Đuro odlučio je kćerki dati ime po jednoj neobičnoj situaciji

I’m sipping cabernet 2002 on the fire escape of my apartment in East Village. I hear blues from the inside and sirens from the avenue. My lipstick is red. I’m ready to go out. But my heart is blue like the ocean that’s separating me from you. #simple #impressionism #apoemfrommetoyou #brainstorm #heartstorm #eastvillage #nyc #fireescape #redwine 📸 @matjazocko