Gimnastičarka nastupila potpuno gola

To be asked for the second year in a row to shoot for The Body Issue is a surreal and wonderful dream that I never want to wake from. And to have one of my images chosen for one of their covers is even more humbling. Last year, when I became the first Black female photographer to photograph an athlete for Body, I had intense anxiety on set – because I knew that what I was doing was going to change my life AND potentially open more doors for Black female photographers. I was afraid. Afraid of failure – and afraid of success. Afraid that I would let everyone down. After the shoot, Karen Frank tried to do an on camera interview with me – but I had so much adrenaline and anxiety running through me that I could barely speak. I was shaking. When she asked me my name, I probably had to take a minute to remember it. I knew, from that day forward, my life would never be the same. And I was right. All of the incredible assignments and opportunities that I’ve gotten this year have stemmed from @frankie626 taking a chance on me when no one else would. I will forever be grateful. This time around, the anxiety wasn’t there. I was content and confident in my capabilities because of how much I’ve learned over this past year. And honestly I don’t really get anxiety anymore before a shoot because I used it all up during my first major shoot, which was The Body Issue. Everything always comes full circle. A big thank you to @katelyn_ohashi for being such an amazing collaborator and artist – I was in my element photographing you! Special thanks to my Lighting Coordinator and friend @jdthecombo. Also want thank the best Digital Tech in the biz @isanstudio. Got two more thank you’s and I’m done. @galac_ I appreciate all of your support on this and nudging;) And lastly a big thank you to my crew @erik_carter @danielbrittain_ & @jassieuo! Post Production: @hunnyretouch Movement Director: @missvalkondos Set Design: Ward Robinson Production: @lizkomroy Hair: @saishabeecham Makeup: @erinsvalstad #espnbodyissue2019 #bodyissue #katelynohashi #danascruggs