Gimnastičarka nastupila potpuno gola

Mnogi su njen tadašnji nastup proglasili najboljim u historiji, a za njega je dobila maksimalni broj bodova.
“Highlight” njene tačke bio je doskok gdje u vazduhu radi “špagu” te se odmah vraća u vertikalu i završava vježbu.
Sada je Kejtlin opet zaludjela svijet i nastupila sasvim gola, prenosi “Radiosarajevo“.
View this post on Instagram
To be asked for the second year in a row to shoot for The Body Issue is a surreal and wonderful dream that I never want to wake from. And to have one of my images chosen for one of their covers is even more humbling. Last year, when I became the first Black female photographer to photograph an athlete for Body, I had intense anxiety on set – because I knew that what I was doing was going to change my life AND potentially open more doors for Black female photographers. I was afraid. Afraid of failure – and afraid of success. Afraid that I would let everyone down. After the shoot, Karen Frank tried to do an on camera interview with me – but I had so much adrenaline and anxiety running through me that I could barely speak. I was shaking. When she asked me my name, I probably had to take a minute to remember it. I knew, from that day forward, my life would never be the same. And I was right. All of the incredible assignments and opportunities that I’ve gotten this year have stemmed from @frankie626 taking a chance on me when no one else would. I will forever be grateful. This time around, the anxiety wasn’t there. I was content and confident in my capabilities because of how much I’ve learned over this past year. And honestly I don’t really get anxiety anymore before a shoot because I used it all up during my first major shoot, which was The Body Issue. Everything always comes full circle. A big thank you to @katelyn_ohashi for being such an amazing collaborator and artist – I was in my element photographing you! Special thanks to my Lighting Coordinator and friend @jdthecombo. Also want thank the best Digital Tech in the biz @isanstudio. Got two more thank you’s and I’m done. @galac_ I appreciate all of your support on this and nudging;) And lastly a big thank you to my crew @erik_carter @danielbrittain_ & @jassieuo! Post Production: @hunnyretouch Movement Director: @missvalkondos Set Design: Ward Robinson Production: @lizkomroy Hair: @saishabeecham Makeup: @erinsvalstad #espnbodyissue2019 #bodyissue #katelynohashi #danascruggs
Učinila je to pozirajući za magazin ESPN-a “The Body Issue” u kojem se objavljuju gole i polugole fotografije poznatih iz svijeta sporta.
Fotografije svog nastupa objavila je na Instagramu.
View this post on Instagram
“a line of dots following a pattern but one stands out, it’s clearly an outlier that’s direction needs to reroute. alienated and put to the side in order to not be seen, studied through a screen, thinking that maybe if we can match a name to it, we’ll all suddenly become immune like any vaccine. experiencing anything that isn’t explained or doesn’t belong to the majority will make you alone, and anyone who wants to stay “normal” will hide in order to not be shown. the outlying dots were marked on my skin, to remind me that being different is no longer sin. these marks are the reminders of everyone fighting around. the ones that are no longer seen because they were cast down. the ones that aren’t lost just never wanted to be found. and the ones that just needed someone else to make a sound. multiple mediums where too many negative energies can surface. as if not commenting the hurtful message would somehow be doing a disservice. each time my skin sheds away making more room to grow. not to make room for anyone else but to let my own true colors show. proud of who i am and what my body reveals, no longer am i concerned about who it appeals. too thin, too fat, but it’s not anyone else’s job to decide all that. having a voice loud enough blocks everyone else out, but when there’s that lingering doubt every compliment received will go unnoticed like a drought. amour de soi is the only natural form of self love. once that’s reached, nothing will rise above. we weren’t meant to have it all, but make the best out of what we have every single day. i’m proud of my body and all its imperfections, that’s all i have to say.” ~ katelyn ohashi. @espn #espnbodyissue2019 photographer: @danascruggs 😍
ESPN je objavio i prigodni video u kojem Ohaši vježbe izvodi potpuno gola, a možete pogledati kako je to izgledalo.
