Oluja u SAD-u: Morska pjena prekrila gotovo cijeli grad

Objavljeno prije 1 sat

VELIKA oluja koja je pogodila SAD prošle sedmice ostavila je za sobom neobičan prizor – morsku pjenu koja je prekrila gotovo cijeli Hampton Beach, popularno obalno odmaralište u New Hampshireu.


