Pilot okrenuo avion za 360 stepeni kako bi putnici mogli vidjeti polarnu svjetlost

An @easyJet flight just made a 360 turn over the North Sea. The Northern Lights are very strong tonight as well, so the reason was probably to allow passengers on both sides of the aircraft to see the fantastic #AuroraBorealis

https://t.co/IVJ81cqRKM pic.twitter.com/5cY8Hr2tPZ

— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) February 27, 2023