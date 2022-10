“We fight terrorists every day…

Another missile attack took place today. As a result, two people were killed in Dnipro. Including a pregnant woman. Three victims were hospitalized.

We will never forgive. Retaliation will be fair and inevitable" – @ZelenskyyUa

— Iuliia Mendel (@IuliiaMendel) October 26, 2022