Stoltenberg poručio članovima Evropskog parlamenta: Trebali bismo se prestati žaliti i pomoći Ukrajini

❝The price we pay as the EU, as #NATO, is the price we can measure in currency, in money. The price they pay is measured in lives lost every day. So, we should stop complaining and step up and provide support, full stop.❞

🗣 @JensStoltenberg to MEP's#StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/Xbuw6XwNmN

— NATO (@NATO) July 18, 2022