Slovenija se priprema za otvaranje granice s Italijom, poznat je i datum?

Granica je zatvorena zbog širenja nove vrste koronavirusa, a slovenski šef diplomacije rekao je u Ljubljani nakon sastanka s italijanskim kolegom Luigijem Di Maiom, da prate epidemiološku situaciju u vezi s koronavirusom u Italiji

A picture shows cars exiting and entering Slovenia at one of the former border crossings in Nova Gorica, on the Slovenian-Italian border, on March 10, 2020, as Italy is on a nationwide lockdown due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the new coronavirus. - With controls not yet put in place, Italians used the open border to Slovenia to do their usual shopping on March 10, despite Rome announcing travel restrictions the night before, and other measures to fight the coronavirus spread. Slovenia announced it would introduce border health checks, as well as closing some border crossings from March 12. Italy has been hit hardest in Europe by the new coronavirus with 9,172 cases, 463 deaths on March 10. (Photo by Jure Makovec / AFP)