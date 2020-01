Grčka u more postavlja plutajuću barijeru kako bi suzbila priliv migranata

Barijera duga 2,7 kilometra nalik na mrežu koju Grčka želi kupiti bit će postavljena kod otoka Lesbos, gdje djeluje nakrcani izbjeglički logor Moria

Migrants, who are trying to reach Greece, are rescued by members of the Greek Coast guard and locals near the coast of the southeastern island of Rhodes April 20, 2015. A wooden sailboat carrying dozens of immigrants ran aground on Monday off the coast of the Greek island of Rhodes and at least three people have drowned, the Greek coast guard said. REUTERS/Argiris Mantikos/Eurokinissi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY GREECE OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN GREECENO SALES NO ARCHIVES