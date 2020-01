Zbog koronavirusa vanredne mjere u velikim gradovima

Broj žrtava koronavirusa porastao je na 25, a u bolnicama je zbrinuto i najmanje 600 oboljelih.

epa08152997 A passenger shows an illustration of the coronavirus on his mobile phone at Guangzhou airport in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China, 23 January 2020. The outbreak of coronavirus has so far claimed 17 lives and infected more than 550 others, according to media reports. Authorities in Wuhan announced on 23 January, a complete travel ban on residents of Wuhan in an effort to contain the spread of the virus. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI