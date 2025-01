Ukrajina izvela žestoki napad ATACMS projektilima, Rusi prijete Orešnikom

Rusija je objavila da je dan prije presrela američke projektile ATACMS koje je lansirala Ukrajina i obećala “odmazdu” jer takve napade smatra crvenom linijom

This handout photo taken on June 6, 2022 and released by South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff via Yonhap news agency in Seoul shows the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) firing a missile from an undisclosed location on South Korea's east coast during a South Korea-US joint live-fire exercise aimed to counter North Korea’s missile test. South Korea and the United States fired eight ballistic missiles on June 6 in response to North Korean weapons tests the previous day, Seoul's military said. (Photo by Handout / South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS