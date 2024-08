Rusija se “brzo približava” ključnom ukrajinskom gradu

Požar na Vrtaljici iznad Konjica, koji je aktivan od 15. augusta i u kojem gori borova šuma, od jutros gase helikopteri Oružanih snaga Bosne i Hercegovine.gg

In this picture taken on April 13, 2022, a Russian soldier stands guard at the Luhansk power plant in the town of Shchastya. *EDITOR'S NOTE: This picture was taken during a trip organized by the Russian military.* (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP)