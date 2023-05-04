Region

Antony Blinken: U mislima smo uz narod Srbije

Objavljeno prije 23 minute

Državni sekretar SAD Antony Blinken izrazio je najdublje saučešće porodicama žrtava jučerašnje tragedije u Osnovnoj školi “Vladislav Ribnikar” na Vračaru, u Beogradu.

U mislima smo uz narod Srbije.

Pridružujemo se drugima širom svijeta u slanju izraza najdubljeg saučešća porodicama i najmilijima nevinih žrtava besmislenog nasilja – naveo je Blinken na Twitteru, pišu Vijesti.


