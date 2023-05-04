Antony Blinken: U mislima smo uz narod Srbije

– U mislima smo uz narod Srbije.

Pridružujemo se drugima širom svijeta u slanju izraza najdubljeg saučešća porodicama i najmilijima nevinih žrtava besmislenog nasilja – naveo je Blinken na Twitteru, pišu Vijesti.

Heartbreaking news about today’s shooting in Belgrade. Our thoughts are with the people of Serbia. We join others around the world in sending our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the innocent victims of today’s senseless violence.

— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) May 3, 2023