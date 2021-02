Šef Delegacije EU čestitao Kordiću: “Ovo je prilika da Mostar bolje funkcioniše”

Mario Kordić novi je gradonačelnik Mostara.

Congratulations to the newly elected Mayor of Mostar and the leadership of the City Council. This is an opportunity to turn a page and work constructively with all 34 councilors to markedly improve the functioning of the city & meet the expectations of its citizens. https://t.co/TRtUTsBh9l

— Johann Sattler (@josattler) February 15, 2021