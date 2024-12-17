BiH

Schmidt sa Majkama Srebrenice: Razgovor o pomirenju i važnosti suživota

Objavljeno prije 2 sata

Visoki predstavnik Christian Schmidt sastao se danas sa predstavnicima udruženja Majke Srebrenice i sa njima vodio obiman razgovor o važnosti pomirenja.

“Bez obzira na upornost kojom različite strane pokušavaju onemogućiti dijalog i suživot, slažemo se da su kohezija i povjerenje potrebni ovoj zemlji kako bi se osiguralo da buduće generacije žive u miru. Niko nema koristi od ignorisanja patnji i nepravde”, rekao je visoki predstavnik.


