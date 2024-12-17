Schmidt sa Majkama Srebrenice: Razgovor o pomirenju i važnosti suživota

“Bez obzira na upornost kojom različite strane pokušavaju onemogućiti dijalog i suživot, slažemo se da su kohezija i povjerenje potrebni ovoj zemlji kako bi se osiguralo da buduće generacije žive u miru. Niko nema koristi od ignorisanja patnji i nepravde”, rekao je visoki predstavnik.

High Representative Christian Schmidt had an in-depth exchange with the Mothers of Srebrenica, about the importance of reconciliation.

“No matter how persistently various sides attempt to hinder dialogue and coexistence, we agree that this country needs cohesion and trust to… pic.twitter.com/eTi2akZF8x

