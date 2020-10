Atletičarka otkrila: Imam 38 godina i još nisam imala odnos, nevinost je poklon koji želim dati budućem mužu

View this post on Instagram

He says you are too much.⁣⁣⁣ You talk, laugh, smile, feel too much.⁣⁣⁣ But baby,⁣⁣⁣ here is the real problem. ⁣⁣⁣ He is too little ⁣ to appreciate ⁣⁣⁣ that it took an entire galaxy ⁣⁣⁣ being woven into one soul ⁣⁣⁣ to make you.⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ ____________________⁣⁣⁣ 𝑁𝑖𝑘𝑖𝑡𝑎 𝐺𝑖𝑙𝑙⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ #poem #myexsucksmorethanyours #bridgetjonesdiary ✍🏽 @nikita_gill