Levandovski: Favoriti smo da osvojimo Ligu prvaka, pogledajte kako igramo

Robert Lewandowski on Bayern Munich's chances in #UCL: 💬

"Bayern always wants to win all the trophies. Looking at how we're playing today and what squad we have, we are one of the main favorites of the Champions League."

(Pilka Nozna) pic.twitter.com/Fpq31mdSey

— PSN Futbol (@PSN_Futbol) February 4, 2022