Ludilo u Turskoj: Tri puta odbranjen penal, golman “pocrvenio”, igrač “heroj”

Keeper Ersin Aydin saves a 90th min pen but he's booked for coming off his line.

Penalty is retaken and saved again but he gets sent off for the same offense.

Defender Levent Aktug goes in goal and SAVES IT again!

Madness in Turkish football. 😱pic.twitter.com/wmhtNl5XME

— Football HQ (@FootbaII_HQ) January 20, 2020