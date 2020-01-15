Manekenka pronašla fontanu mladosti – Sa 66 ista kao sa 30, tvrdi da je ključ u samo jednoj stvari

Prošlo je skoro četiri decenije od kako je prvi put pozirala u kupaćem kostimu na naslovnoj strani čuvenog Sports Illustrated-a, da bi prošle godine ponovila fotografisanje, ali je ovog puta pozirala sa svoje dvije kćerke, prenosi “Informer“.
Mnogi komentarisali da gotovo i ne postoji razlika u izgledu među njima.
Manekenka tvrdi da je dovoljna zaparavo samo jedna stvar da biste izgledali odlično i u sedmoj deceniji života – ukoliko vam je to cilj naravno. Vrlo je bitno šta unosite u organizam, sigurna je ona.
– Pokušala sam sa nekim prilično čudnim dijetama u početku, jer sam mislila da su one ključ dobre linije. Dešavalo se da pijem samo sok u toku dana ili da jedem danima samo jednu grupu namirnica, a onda sam shvatila da to nema nikakvu poentu i da neću postići dobre rezultate na duže staze – rekla je ona.
Ključ vitke linije i lijepe kože je pravilan i uravnotežena ishrana. Kristi je vegeterijanac i tvrdi da joj je upravo ovaj način ishrane pomogao da zadrži lijep ten i dobru formu.
– Ovaj režim ishrane mi najviše prija, a probala sam sve. Primijetila sam da moja koža ljepše izgleda, da je ten ujednačeniji i da se mnogo bolje osjećam – istakla je Kristi.
Pored toga bivša manekenka vježba redovno, ali svega dva puta sedmično.
Lettuce Rejoice! Victory Garden ! Dinner time! 🥬🥦 #organicgarden #goorganic
I’m so lucky that I was considered “athletic” for a model! It meant I got to do “work out” pictures and bathing suit shots because “you couldn’t see my bones”! Lucky, because it kept me up on all the latest trends in exercise thru the years. Exercise trends may come and go but a few facts remain…to feel good you have to make exercise a part of your life. You feel better when you do exercise and it has to be fun or you won’t do it. Variety is the spice of life and mixing it up is good for your body but consistency is key! That’s why I love my @totalgymdirect it’s been by my side stretching, lengthening, and strengthening me before I bike, ski, run, dance, etc…it’s been my constant “go to” for over 20 years! It’s quick, easy, fun, versatile, total body fitness, and in my home! So I do it because if I dont do anything else, I have done something good for myself. And that consistency adds up! I’m using it again now to rehabilitate my body as my broken arm and frozen shoulder affected my whole body so I still have lots of work to do to regain my strength and limberness and flexibility. And I won’t get better by complaining, and I know that exercise will heal me and make me feel great. I write this with hopes of inspiring you to get out there and move your body! You will be so glad you did! #exercise #fitness #getstronger #move #happy #wellness @totalgymdirect #longevity #1970’s to #2020 #agebetter #newyearnewyou #getit
Please join #chesterbrinkley and me in the inaugural ‘Healthy Steps for Healthy Pets’ virtual Walk-A-Thon fundraiser on Saturday, October 3, 2020 while we unite animal lovers and their companions through a single mission: to make the world a healthier place for creatures of all kinds. This “event” will raise critical funds for @VeterinariansInternational (VI), a global non-for-profit that provides veterinary care for animals in need including orphaned baby elephants, rescued chimpanzees, and dogs and cats of impoverished families. Unlike other walk-a-thons, you don’t have to show up at a particular time or place. This event is being held around the globe so anyone, anywhere can participate. After your walk, just for fun, take a picture on the Healthy Steps website’s Medal Photo booth. It’s easy and fun! Here’s how to Register: www.healthystepsforhealthypets.com <http://www.healthystepsforhealthypets.com/> and on October 3, walk 0.5 miles with your pet. Help us make a difference with your healthy steps! ( and pet lovers , check out @petliferadio all this week my puppy Chester and I did Jill Rappaport’s @jillrappaport_ new show snd it’s a fun chat!)